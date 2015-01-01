Abstract

The present work demonstrates the development of a flexible, self-powered sensor patch that can be used to estimate angular acceleration and angular velocity, which are two essential markers for predicting concussions. The device monitors the dynamic strain experienced by the neck through a thin, polypropylene-based ferroelectret nanogenerator that produces a voltage pulse with profile proportional to strain. The intrinsic property of this device to convert mechanical input to electrical output, along with its flexibility and thickness makes it a viable and practical device to be used as a wearable patch for athletes in high-contact sports. After processing the dynamic behavior of the produced voltage, a correspondence between the electric signal profile and the measurements from accelerometers integrated inside a human head and neck substitute was found. This demonstrates the ability of obtaining an electronic signature that can be used to extract head kinematics during collision, and creates a marker that could be used to detect concussions. Unlike accelerometer-based current trends on concussion-detection systems, which rely on sensors integrated in the athlete's helmet, the flexible patch attached to the neck would provide information on the dynamics of the head movement, thus eliminating the potential of false readings from helmet sliding or peak angular acceleration.

Language: en