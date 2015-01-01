Abstract

This study aimed to assess the prevalence of adverse childhood experiences and their relationship with self-esteem among secondary school students in Jordan. A cross-sectional, retrospective design was utilized using a convenience sample of 559 secondary school children (grades 7-11).



RESULTS showed that among the participating students, emotional abuse was the most commonly reported type of abuse (59.6%), followed by household violence (52.2%), bullying (44.7%), physical abuse (31.7%), emotional neglect (26.3), physical neglect (12.7%), and parents' separation (5.2%). Male students reported significantly more physical abuse than female students (37.5% vs 26.2%, p < 0.001), and significantly more physical neglect than female students (18.2% vs 7.6%, p < 0.001). However, female students reported significantly more household violence than male student (60.0% vs 43.9%, p < 0.001). Self-esteem scores were lower for students who reported physical abuse (d = 0.38, p < 0.001), household violence (d = 0.25, p < 0.003), emotional neglect (d = 0.45, p < 0.001), physical neglect (d = 0.58, p < 0.001), and bullying (d = 0.29, p = 0.001). Self-esteem was best predicted by physical abuse (β = − 0.114, p = 0.009), emotional neglect (β = − 0.169, p < 0.001), and physical neglect (β = − 0.148, p < 0.001). Efforts should be exerted to prevent violence against children. National programs and community awareness campaigns should focus on the violence's detrimental effects on children.

