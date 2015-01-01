Abstract

Drowsiness is one of the main causes of road accidents and endangers the lives of road users. Recently, there has been considerable interest in utilizing features extracted from electroencephalography (EEG) signals to detect driver drowsiness. However, in most of the work performed in this area, the eyeblink or ocular artifacts present in EEG signals are considered noise and are removed during the preprocessing stage. In this study, we examined the possibility of extracting features from the EEG ocular artifacts themselves to perform classification between alert and drowsy states. In this study, we used the BLINKER algorithm to extract 25 blink-related features from a public dataset comprising raw EEG signals collected from 12 participants. Different machine learning classification models, including the decision tree, the support vector machine (SVM), the K-nearest neighbor (KNN) method, and the bagged and boosted tree models, were trained based on the seven selected features. These models were further optimized to improve their performance. We were able to show that features from EEG ocular artifacts are able to classify drowsy and alert states, with the optimized ensemble-boosted trees yielding the highest accuracy of 91.10% among all classic machine learning models.

