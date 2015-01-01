CONTACT US: Contact info
Berryessa CM, Sierra-Arevalo M, Semenza DC. J. Exp. Criminol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
This study examines how characteristics of victims and types of incidents described in a media account of gun violence affect public support for three categories of policies that regulate firearms.
Experiment; Firearm policy; Gun violence; Public attitudes; Victims