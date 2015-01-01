Abstract

BACKGROUND: High betrayal trauma (HBT), or interpersonal trauma perpetrated by someone close, is linked to dissociation and shame, while trauma perpetrated by someone less close, low betrayal trauma (LBT) is associated with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



OBJECTIVE: Child interpersonal trauma is common among women with chronic pelvic pain (CPP) and can negatively impact physical and mental health-related quality of life (HRQOL). Our study investigates unexplored connections between these variables. PARTICIPANTS & SETTING: Survey data were analyzed from 96 English-speaking female patients with CPP at a women's health clinic (mean age = 33, 59 % White non-Hispanic, 62 % married or cohabitating, 61.5 % completed post-high school degree); prevalence of HBT and LBT were 65.2 % and 45.6 %, respectively.



METHODS: Multiple regression analyzed relationships between mental and physical HRQOL and dissociation, shame, and PTSD. Parallel mediation analyses examined indirect relationships between mental and physical HRQOL and exposure to childhood HBT and LBT.



RESULTS: Dissociation was related to worse physical HRQOL, while shame was related to worse physical and mental HRQOL. Dissociation and shame mediated relationships between childhood HBT and current mental (R(2) = 0.08, p = .01) and physical (R(2) = 0.11, p = .002) HRQOL. Shame, but not PTSD, mediated relationships between childhood LBT and current mental (R(2) = 0.14, p < .001) and physical (R(2) = 0.16, p < .001) HRQOL.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study provides preliminary evidence that dissociation and shame negatively impact HRQOL among individuals with CPP in the context of exposure to different types of childhood betrayal trauma. Replication studies to validate our results with larger samples and longitudinal designs are encouraged.

