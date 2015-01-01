Abstract

Basketball is one of the popular sports in colleges. Basketball injuries are a common thing, and the use of machine learning and other technologies can effectively reduce basketball injuries, which should start with prevention. Nonstandard basketball movements and lack of physical coordination will not only reduce sports efficiency for athletes but also increase the probability of injury. Therefore, effective reduction and targeted prevention of nonstandard actions are of great significance to college basketball. With the development of science and technology, artificial intelligence technology is closer to our lives. Based on the machine learning platform, this paper studies basketball injuries from the perspective of the integration of sports and medicine. Research on what aspects cause college students' basketball injuries is needed for the future. Effectively preventing college students from being injured in basketball is an urgent problem in the field of sports medicine. To find the most suitable machine learning platform for college basketball injury research, this article will introduce three different methods for comparative analysis. The techniques used in the experiment in this paper are traditional BP neural network technology, SCG neural network technology, and RBF neural network technology. Through experiments, it is known that, through experiments, RBF neural network technical prediction accuracy rate is as high as 95.4%, which is a relatively good neural network algorithm for studying the basketball loss of college students.

