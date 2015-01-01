|
Citation
|
Morrongiello BA, Corbett M, Colwell S, Bryant L, Cox A. Infant Behav. Dev. 2022; 68: e101729.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35749824
|
Abstract
|
In most developed nations worldwide, unintentional injury is the leading cause of death for youth 1 through 18 years. Infants are a particularly vulnerable group because motor development enables increased access to hazards, yet they are poorly equipped to assess danger. The current study compared when infants possessed low versus high motor development skills and examined the frequency and type of injury-risk behaviors and parent supervision patterns, as well as modeling how supervision influences injury-risk behaviors across motor development stages and if it does so differentially for boys and girls. Applying a participant-event monitoring method, parents were trained in completing injury-risk behavior diary forms, which they did once the child could move from their seated location on the floor in some way and continued until a month after the child could walk independently.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Motor skills; Infants; Parent supervision; Risk behavior; Sex differences