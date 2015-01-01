Abstract

In most developed nations worldwide, unintentional injury is the leading cause of death for youth 1 through 18 years. Infants are a particularly vulnerable group because motor development enables increased access to hazards, yet they are poorly equipped to assess danger. The current study compared when infants possessed low versus high motor development skills and examined the frequency and type of injury-risk behaviors and parent supervision patterns, as well as modeling how supervision influences injury-risk behaviors across motor development stages and if it does so differentially for boys and girls. Applying a participant-event monitoring method, parents were trained in completing injury-risk behavior diary forms, which they did once the child could move from their seated location on the floor in some way and continued until a month after the child could walk independently.



RESULTS revealed few differences between boys and girls in risk behaviors. The overall rate of risk behaviors was greater at high than low motor development stages and there was stability in the rate of individual infant injury-risk behaviors across motor development stages. The same general types of risk behaviors occurred over motor development stages, though about 88% of risk behaviors per se were novel and unfamiliar to parents. Parents supervised boys and girls similarly. However, model testing indicated that greater supervision increased the rate of risk behaviors longitudinally for boys but not girls. Implications for preventing injuries to boys and girls during infancy are discussed.

