Abstract

The occurrence of sports injury has been proven to be highly associated with injury history. (1) Background: This study aimed to validate the feasibility and effectiveness of the Functional Movement Screen (FMS) as a predictor of sports injury risk for Chinese police staff by exploring the optimal cut-off value of the FMS total score for the identification of previous injury. (2) Methods: More than 160 Chinese police staff were recruited and completed the FMS and interviews. The recorders of 148 (79 females and 69 males) participants met the data analysis requirements. For the goal of evaluating the total score of the FMS as a predictor of sports injury risk, all data underwent statistical analysis, calculation of ROC and AUC, evaluation of threshold validity, and so on. (3) Results: The total score frequency distribution of participants' FMS presented the shape of a normal distribution. The statistical results of the study showed that the FMS composite scores (10.6 ± 2.28) of the police staff with a sports injury history were indeed less than those without an injury history (12.4 ± 2.26). The threshold of a total score of the FMS test that warned of a sports injury risk in Chinese police staff on the basis of a previous injury history was 13.5, with an acceptable AUC value (0.701). In accord with the real social environment and the rule of natural human physiological change, the FMS results of this study showed a distinct deterioration trend with increasing age. (4) Conclusions: The FMS deserves consideration by trainers and clinicians as a pre-exercise physical examination for Chinese police staff to avoid sports injury.

