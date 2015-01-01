SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zickafoose A, Wingenbach G, Haddad S, Freeny J, Engels J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(12): e7104.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph19127104

PMID

35742350

Abstract

A national shortage of youth mental health professionals necessitates training others (e.g., school staff) to help youth with behavioral and mental health issues. Professional training in trauma-informed classroom (TIC) practices could increase school staff's awareness of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). The purpose was to determine the effect of homophily on participants' perceptions or knowledge of TIC training. Mental Health America of Greater Houston (MHAGH) offered TIC training from 2019 to 2020 to Texas educators (N ≈ 29,900) from nine school districts that experienced significant natural and human-made traumatic events. Proportional stratified random samples were selected based on trainer type (experts vs. peer trainers). Perception was measured with close-ended items on five-point scales. Knowledge was measured with content-specific questions. Independent t-tests and two-way ANOVA revealed no significant interaction effects (i.e., trainer and test type) and no differences existed in perception or knowledge by trainer type. TIC training can be equally effective when delivered by homophilous peers (i.e., school staff) and heterophilous experts (i.e., mental health experts). COVID-19 worsened the effects of ACEs and youth mental health issues. High-quality training will increase school staff's use of TIC practices. MHAGH's train-the-trainer model helps educators supporting youth affected by ACEs and other life stressors.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; COVID-19; adverse childhood experiences; train-the-trainer

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print