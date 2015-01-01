Abstract

This study examined the long-term effects of an infant injury prevention program implemented during an antenatal class of 131 mothers. Questionnaires were completed 2 years postpartum to assess the incidence of injury (medically attended or home-care), mothers' perception of injury prevention, implementation of safety practices, and active attitudes toward injury prevention. Responses were obtained from 68 (51.9%) mothers (intervention group, 40; control group, 28), including 24 who reported medically attended injuries and 55 who reported home-care injuries. The incidence of medically attended injuries did not differ between groups. The incidence of home-care injuries was also not significantly different, but was lower in the intervention group (72.5% vs. 92.9%, p = 0.050). Significantly fewer children in the intervention group experienced "injury due to being caught between objects" (12.5% vs. 39.3%, p = 0.014). Mothers in the intervention group were significantly more aware of injury prevention than those in the control group (p = 0.033). The risk of home-care injuries was inversely related to mothers' injury-prevention perception (odds ratio [OR]: 0.55, p = 0.035). This study suggests that group education during pregnancy regarding injury prevention increases mothers' perception of injury prevention. These findings support implementing injury prevention education during antenatal classes.

Language: en