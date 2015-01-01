SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Song YM, Kim S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(12): e7339.

Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute

10.3390/ijerph19127339

35742585

BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study was to develop a social and emotional competence enhancement (SECE) program as an intervention for adolescents who bully, and to investigate its effects on school bullying behavior and mental health.

METHODS: A pre-posttest, 1-month follow-up nonequivalent control group quasi-experimental design was used. In total, 71 school bullies were included in the analysis.

RESULTS: The effects of this program were significant with regard to group-by-time interaction effects on social competence, emotional regulation, empathy, and school bullying behavior at the 1-month follow-up.

CONCLUSIONS: The results indicate that the SECE program was effective at reducing school bullying behavior in adolescents who bully. School and community-based mental health professionals can provide feasible interventions that can be used in the short term to reduce school bullying behavior in adolescents who bully.


mental health; violence; bullying; intervention; social and emotional competence

