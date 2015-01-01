|
De la Rosa-Cáceres A, Narvaez-Camargo M, Blanc-Molina A, Romero-Pérez N, Dacosta-Sánchez D, González-Ponce BM, Parrado-González A, Torres-Rosado L, Mancheño-Velasco C, Lozano-Rojas M. J. Clin. Med. 2022; 11(12): e3468.
35743541
BACKGROUND: Personality disorders show strong comorbidities with alcohol-use disorder (AUD), and several personality traits have been found to be more frequent in people with AUD. This study analyzes which personality facets of those proposed in the Alternative Model of Personality Disorder (AMPD) of DSM-5 are associated with the diagnostic criteria of AUD.
network analysis; antisocial personality disorder; alcohol-use disorders; borderline personality disorder; externalizing; personality disorders