Abstract

(1) Background: Workers spend most of their days working. One's working environment can be a risk factor for suicide. In this study, we examined whether suicidal ideation can be predicted using individual characteristics, emotional states, and working environments. (2) Methods: Nine years of data from the Korean National Health and Nutrition Survey were used. A total of 12,816 data points were analyzed, and 23 variables were selected. The random forest technique was used to predict suicidal thoughts. (3) Results: When suicidal ideation cases were predicted using all of the independent variables, 98.9% of cases were predicted, and 97.4% could be predicted using only work-related conditions. (4) Conclusions: It was confirmed that suicide risk could be predicted efficiently when machine learning techniques were applied using variables such as working environments.

