Abstract

Diagnosis of child abuse and neglect is a challenging matter: in case of misdiagnosis, the child cannot benefit from an early treatment; erroneous interpretation may generate legal issues. Some studies reported physicians' lack of knowledge in child abuse and neglect. However, it is not clear if the reasons of this lack relay on an insufficient preparation of students during medical school and/or a deficiency in continuing medical education during/after fellowships. For these reasons, the authors of the present manuscript administered a questionnaire to last year medical students to: evaluate the degree of knowledge on this thematic in a medical student sample; understand if the abovementioned lack may be due to insufficient preparation of students during medical school. Study population included 179 students. The 77.7% demonstrated a low knowledge of this thematic, but they showed a high insight of their lack. The authors pointed out that medical school education can represent a weak point in future medical doctor knowledge on child abuse and neglect. It also allowed to identify as study sample's medical students had high awareness of their lacks in this field. In addition, comparison of medical schools from different geographical areas suggested common issues independent of which accreditation system is implemented. Thus - independent of which corrective strategy will be planned - the study highlighted necessity for each medical school to define: its current ability to properly train students in child abuse and neglect; students' awareness of their level of expertise. This can help schools to identify the most suitable correctives.

