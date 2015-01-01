Abstract

Pedestrian detection (PD) systems capable of locating pedestrians over large distances and locating them faster are needed in Pedestrian Collision Prediction (PCP) systems to increase the decision-making distance. This paper proposes a performance-optimized FPGA implementation of a HOG-SVM-based PD system with support for image pyramids and detection windows of different sizes to locate near and far pedestrians. This work proposes a hardware architecture that can process one pixel per clock cycle by exploring data and temporal parallelism using techniques such as pipeline and spatial division of data between parallel processing units. The proposed architecture for the PD module was validated in FPGA and integrated with the stereo semi-global matching (SGM) module, also prototyped in FPGA. Processing two windows of different dimensions permitted a reduction in miss rate of at least 6% compared to a uniquely sized window detector. The performances achieved by the PD system and the PCP system in HD resolution were 100 and 66.2 frames per second (FPS), respectively. The performance improvement achieved by the PCP system with the addition of our PD module permitted an increase in decision-making distance of 3.3 m compared to a PCP system that processes at 30 FPS.

