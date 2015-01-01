Abstract

Parenting with Love and Limits (PLL) is a family intervention aimed at reducing behavioral problems in adolescents up to the age of 18 by, among other things, improving communication between family members and the parenting skills of the parents.

AIM: This prospective study examined whether parental communication and parenting skills and youth externalizing problem behavior were positively changed after PLL.

METHOD: The study group consisted of 48 adolescents who had completed the PLL-intervention with their primary caregivers. Data from two measurements completed by the primary caregivers (44 mothers and 4 fathers) were used: prior to PLL (T0) and after PLL (T1).

RESULTS: Results of the paired t-test indicated strong positive changes in communication, parenting and aggressive behavior after nearly eight months of PLL. A statistically significant (reliable change) decrease in aggressive behavior was found in one third of the adolescents, but not in deviant behavior.

CONCLUSION: PLL improved functioning in some of the families, but further research is needed into the effective elements and for whom the intervention is effective under what circumstances.

