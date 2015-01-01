Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drowsy driving is prevalent among night-shift nurses, yet there is a gap in understanding nurses' beliefs and attitudes that may affect their intention to avoid drowsy driving.



OBJECTIVES: The objectives of the study were twofold: 1) investigate how behavioral constructs such as beliefs and attitudes may affect nurses' intention to avoid drowsy driving; and 2) assess changes in such beliefs and attitudes during a study that evaluated the effectiveness of educational and technological interventions.



METHODS: Three-hundred night-shift nurses were recruited from a large hospital in Texas to participate in a randomized control trial. Participants were randomly assigned to three groups: 1) control; 2) educational intervention; and 3) combined educational and technological intervention. The study utilized an integrated model drawing from the constructs of the Theory of Planned Behavior and the Health Belief Model to elicit attitudes, beliefs, and intentions to use in-vehicle drowsiness detection technologies. Each group was surveyed pre- intervention and at post-intervention around 3 months later to assess changes in beliefs and attitudes. Structural equation models and path analysis were used to analyze changes in beliefs.



RESULTS: Seventy-nine participants completed the pre-intervention questionnaire, and 44 nurses completed the pre- and post-intervention surveys. Intention was predicted primarily by attitude and perceived health threat. Perceived health threat also mediated the relationship between behavioral intention and the influence of subjective norms as well as perceived behavioral control. Participants who received education about drowsy driving had positive changes in beliefs.



CONCLUSIONS: Nurses' perceived health threat from driving drowsy and their attitude towards our intervention were important motivators to avoid drowsy driving. Interventions aiming at raising awareness of the risks associated with drowsy driving may be effective at motivating nurses to avoid drowsy driving.

