Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the mental health of most of the world's population. The authors of this study decided to identify differences in the intensity of anxiety, aggression and alcohol consumption within the study population. The study was conducted via an Internet survey. It uses Polish adaptations of international scales to assess anxiety (GAD-7), aggression (Buss and Perry Aggression Scale) and alcohol consumption (AUDIT test). A total of 538 people were examined. The surveyed group of respondents does not reflect the structure of Polish society. The group of surveyed women scored higher than men in terms of anxiety, as well as anger and hostility. The examined men were characterized by higher results of alcohol consumption and physical aggression. People between 18 and 49 years of age consumed significantly more alcohol than people aged 50 and over. People aged 18-29 obtained statistically significantly higher scores in generalized aggression and hostility. The relationships between the studied parameters do not differ significantly from those presented in other studies. People under the age of 50 are the group most exposed to the harmful effects of alcohol. Women between the ages of 30 and 49 are most vulnerable to the negative mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a need for further research studies in which the studied group will obtain a greater degree of compliance with the structure of Polish society.

Language: en