Abstract

BACKGROUND: Differentiation of self (DoS) is a core construct in Bowen family systems theory. At the interpersonal level, it represents the capacity to maintain rational thinking rather than reacting emotionally, especially while under stress. Previous studies have demonstrated the positive association between DoS and life satisfaction. The current study aims to investigate the mediating roles of hope and coping strategies on this association, and whether the mediation mechanism was moderated by participants' experience of child maltreatment.



METHODS: The current sample consisted of 447 Chinese college students recruited from three Chinese universities. DoS, life satisfaction, hope and coping strategies, as well as childhood maltreatment history, were measured via self-report. Structural equation modeling was used to test the proposed mediation and moderation effect.



RESULTS: Participants who were maltreated in childhood (n = 149) exhibited significantly lower levels of DoS, hope, and positive coping strategies than the comparison group (n = 298) at baseline and lower life satisfaction at the 3-month follow-up. Structural equation modeling analysis showed that coping strategies mediated the association between DoS and life satisfaction for both the maltreated and comparison groups. Hope appeared to have a significant mediating effect only among those in the comparison group.



CONCLUSIONS: The current findings lend support to Bowen's theoretical statement regarding the role of DoS on psychological well-being, with an incorporated viewpoint of Snyder's hope theory.

