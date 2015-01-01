|
Singichetti B, Dodd A, Conklin JL, Hassmiller Lich K, Sabounchi NS, Naumann RB. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(12): e7189.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35742442
Toll-based congestion pricing (CP) policies are increasingly implemented globally for alleviating road traffic congestion. Several interconnected factors affecting or induced by CP implementation include air quality/emissions, travel time, and road user safety. We sought to examine and characterize research output and patterns across several domains (e.g., health, policy acceptability) surrounding toll-based CP policies, in order to identify where research has focused and where gaps exist. We conducted a structured review and identified 2333 relevant publications, using semi-supervised and machine learning strategies combined with manual review. Annual publication counts peaked in 2015 (n = 122). Themes identified from title and abstract terms included policy implementation characteristics, advanced transportation modeling methods and approaches, and public perception and acceptability. Authorship networks indicated a lack of interdisciplinary research. Country analyses identified the US, China, and the UK as the most frequently represented countries, and underrepresentation from low-income countries.
Language: en
traffic congestion; congestion pricing; cordon pricing; transportation policy; transportation systems; travel demand management; zone pricing