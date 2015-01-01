Abstract

Musculoskeletal pains seem to be the most prevalent among occupational diseases in older female farmers. This study analyzes the relationships between exposure to ergonomic or environmental hazards, sleep-related problems, wellbeing, and musculoskeletal pains in older female farmers. In this study, older farmer means a farmer aged ≥60, and 2005 older female farmers were selected. A structural equation model (SEM) was used to investigate the relationships. In the results of SEM, musculoskeletal pains were more affected by the level of wellbeing (standardized path coefficient = -0.149) than the level of sleep-related problems (standardized path coefficient = 0.131) or the exposure level of ergonomic hazards (standardized path coefficient = 0.086). Among the ergonomic risk factors felt by elderly female farmers, the influence level of "awkward posture" (0.735), "repetitive motion" (0.718), or "standing posture" (0.693) was greater than that of "manual material handling" (0.661). "Vibration" (0.786) and "noise" (0.683) were influential variables of environmental hazards. In addition, "upper limb pain" (0.796) and "lower limb pain" (0.751) variables were more influential variables of musculoskeletal pains than the "backache" (0.472) variable. This study shows that strategies to improve wellbeing or sleep problems are important to alleviate or prevent musculoskeletal pains among older female farmers.

