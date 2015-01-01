Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Most victims of sexual abuse have symptoms that may lead to post-traumatic stress disorder. This study aims to offer evidence-based psychological treatment to women who have been sexually abused earlier in life and currently have sequelae from that trauma. With this treatment, each of the women in the study will hopefully improve their overall quality of life and, more specifically, it is expected that post-traumatic stress symptoms will decrease, as found in recent studies, as well as strengthening their security, confidence, and coping with the situations they have experienced.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: The effect of two therapeutic approaches focused on the improvement of trauma will be evaluated in a sample of 30-50 women victims of childhood sexual abuse, with a randomized clinical trial comparing EMDR psychotherapy and trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy. According to the literature reviewed, both approaches will considerably improve self-esteem when the appropriate number of sessions are conducted, significantly reducing general psychiatric symptoms and depression. Furthermore, the effects are sustained over time. It should be noted that this study will be carried out comparing both therapies, analyzing both the differential benefit of each and the cumulative effect of receiving both treatments and in which order. It is also intended to demonstrate that implementing the protocols presented in this study will help improve the quality of life of the women who benefit from them, and after this study, it will be possible to replicate this program in other people with the same problems. Each of the therapeutic benefits of each of them will be analyzed, and clinical and logistical guidance will be provided to implement both, including a session-by-session protocol.

