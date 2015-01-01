Abstract

Body dissatisfaction (BD) is considered one of the most important risk factors for the development of an eating disorder (ED), and low self-esteem a confirmed psychological trait of vulnerability. People with ED or related characteristics suffer more often (two to three times more) from bullying or teasing related to appearance. Special mention should be made of participants in intimidation and harassment behaviors, both as victims or perpetrators, who are at greater risk of developing food symptoms. The results are homogeneous when the control group is made up of the general population and more contradictory with psychiatric control groups. It is also necessary to study cyberbullying because of its relevance. Teasing interventions do not appear to be a priority in ED prevention programs, although EAT-IV results support the importance of targeting weight-related ridicule in education and health initiatives, and of including the family environment as a target in anti-bullying interventions, especially in girls. It will be necessary to consider different models of preventive intervention depending on their gender. In both sexes, personal and socio-family education interventions would be appropriate to expand a more flexible body aesthetic model. Interventions based on health promotion and education to improve self-esteem, where positive body image is promoted with face-to-face interventions, have been successful in reducing BD and ED. Body Project, ZARIMA, DITCA and AMEMC are effective programs.

Language: es