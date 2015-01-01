SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oboro OF, Ebulue V, Oboro VO, Ohenhen V, Oyewole A, Akindele R, Ala O, Oyeniran O, Isawumi A, Afolabi B. S. Afr. J. Psychiatry 2022; 28: e1691.

(Copyright © 2022, South African Medical Association Health and Medical Publishing Group)

10.4102/sajpsychiatry.v28i0.1691

35747343

PMC9210182

BACKGROUND: Antenatal depression (AD) is prevalent and associated with adverse pregnancy, maternal and child outcomes, yet no study has addressed its magnitude and predictors in early pregnancy in Nigeria.

AIM: To determine the prevalence and factors associated with AD in first half of pregnancy. SETTING: Multicentric health facilities in Southern Nigeria.

METHODS: A multicentric health-facilities-based cross-sectional study was conducted from January to July 2018. Using pretested structure interviewer-administered questionnaires, antenatal depressive symptoms were assessed amongst 511 pregnant mothers with the Edinburg Postnatal Depressive Scale tool. Socio-demographic, socio-economic, clinical, family and social factors were also measured. Descriptive statistics, bivariate and multivariable logistic regression analyses were employed to describe and identify factors associated with AD.

RESULTS: The prevalence of antenatal depressive symptoms in early pregnancy in this study was 29.4% (95% confidence interval [CI] 26.6-32.9). Factors independently associated with AD were intimate partner violence (adjusted odds ratios [AOR] = 8.10, 95% CI 5.00-13.14), marital dissatisfaction (AOR 5.48, 95% CI 3.48-8.38), poor social support (AOR 4.70; 95% CI 2.99-7.38), past history of depression (AOR 4.67; 95% CI 2.47-8.80), previous pregnancy complication (AOR 2.50, 95% CI 1.57-3.89), low socio-economic status (AOR 2.41, 95% CI 1.61-3.66) and unplanned pregnancy (AOR 2.35, 95% CI 1.47-3.64).

CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of antenatal depression is high with modifiable risk factors requiring context-specific policies such as provision of family, social and economic support for mothers at the earliest possible contact in the antenatal period.


determinants; magnitude; depression; pregnancy; antenatal

