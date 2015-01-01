SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang T, Aftab W, Mihaylova L, Langran-Wheeler C, Rigby S, Fletcher D, Maddock S, Bosworth G. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(12): e4324.

10.3390/s22124324

35746103

Railway networks systems are by design open and accessible to people, but this presents challenges in the prevention of events such as terrorism, trespass, and suicide fatalities. With the rapid advancement of machine learning, numerous computer vision methods have been developed in closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance systems for the purposes of managing public spaces. These methods are built based on multiple types of sensors and are designed to automatically detect static objects and unexpected events, monitor people, and prevent potential dangers. This survey focuses on recently developed CCTV surveillance methods for rail networks, discusses the challenges they face, their advantages and disadvantages and a vision for future railway surveillance systems. State-of-the-art methods for object detection and behaviour recognition applied to rail network surveillance systems are introduced, and the ethics of handling personal data and the use of automated systems are also considered.


machine learning; computer vision; image and video analytics; rail network systems; sensors; surveillance; video anomaly detection

