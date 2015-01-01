Abstract

Indoor fires cause huge casualties and economic losses worldwide. Thus, it is critical to quickly and accurately perceive the fire. In this work, an indoor fire perception algorithm based on multi-sensor fusion was proposed. Firstly, the sensor data features were fully extracted by improved temporal convolutional network (TCN). Then, the dimension of the extracted features was reduced by adaptive average pooling (AAP). Finally, the fire classification was realized by the support vector machine (SVM) classifier. Experimental results demonstrated that the proposed algorithm can improve accuracy of fire classification by more than 2.5% and detection speed by more than 15%, compared with TCN, back propagation (BP) neural network and long short-term memory (LSTM). In conclusion, the proposed algorithm can perceive the fire quickly and accurately, which is of great significance to improve the performance of the current fire prediction systems.

