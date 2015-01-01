Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Falls and fractures are serious geriatric adverse events worldwide, and skeletal muscle is considered to be a key factor in these incidents. The objective of this study was to investigate the combined effect of lower muscle quality and quantity on the incidence of falls and fall-related fractures in a 3-year follow-up period among community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: We recruited community-dwelling adults aged 65 years and older who were living independently in 2018. A total of 773 older participants were analyzed in this study. The outcomes were incident falls and fall-related fractures during the 3-year follow-up period. At baseline, we assessed muscle quality and quantity using ultrasonography, and we categorized the participants into four groups based on their combination of poor/better muscle quality and poor/better muscle quantity. Cox proportional hazards models were used to estimate the hazard ratios (HRs) and 95 % confidence intervals (CIs) of the relationships among items in the four groups and the time to incident falls and fall-related fractures.



RESULTS: During the 3-year follow-up period, 178 participants (23.0 %) had a fall incident and 51 participants (6.6 %) had fall-related fractures. Older adults with lower muscle quality and quantity had significantly elevated risks of incident falls according to multivariate analyses using older adults with better muscle quality and quantity as the reference (adjusted HR: 1.54 [95 % CI 1.06-2.23]). However, there were no significant differences in fall-related fractures among the four groups.



CONCLUSION: We found that lower muscle quality and quantity led to higher incidents of falls; thus, identifying community-dwelling older adults with lower muscle quality and quantity is necessary to provide them fall preventive measures and maybe to reduce fall-related outcomes.

