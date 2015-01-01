Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study reviewed and analyzed the prevalence of suicidal behaviors among cocaine users who sought health services.



METHODS: This is a systematic review and meta-analysis of studies published until January 2021. PubMed/MEDLINE, Scopus, Embase, PsycINFO, and LILACS were searched. The inclusion criteria were observational (retrospective or prospective), case-control, and/or cross-sectional reports that contained samples of cocaine users aged over 14 years who were assessed in health facilities or were in treatment. The random-effects model was used to calculate the overall prevalence of suicidal behavior with a 95% confidence interval. Subgroup analysis was conducted to investigate sources of heterogeneity.



RESULTS: Twenty articles were included, yielding a total of 2,252 cocaine users. The estimated prevalence was 43.59% (95%CI 31.10-57.38) for suicidal ideation and 27.71% (95%CI 21.63-34.73)for suicide attempts. High heterogeneity was found between studies for both outcomes (I² ≥ 93%), although subgroup analysis considering the quality of the studies showed a significant difference in suicide attempts (p = 0.03).



CONCLUSION: : Cocaine use can be considered a risk factor for suicidal behavior, and prevention and early screening measures should be implemented to facilitate adequate treatment.

