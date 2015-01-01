Abstract

Earthquake early warning (EEW) is becoming a popular tool for mitigating earthquake-induced losses. However, the current literature separates the EEW's technical components and their operational and behavioural implications. This paper investigates how EEW can be integrated into business continuity practices, organisational resilience, and disaster risk reduction. We use a mixed-method approach to analyse EEW perceptions in the case study of Mexico City (Mexico), a city characterised by high seismic hazard, and social and physical exposure/vulnerability. Our dataset includes evidence from 15 semi-structured interviews with representatives of the public and private sectors (e.g., governments, enterprises) and 78 valid questionnaires compiled by local organisations, including civil protection, education institutions, and enterprises. Our results reveal inconsistencies between technical EEW methodologies and their integration in three core domains of organisational practices: accountability, governance, and jurisdiction; standardisation of plans and procedures; training and education. Finally, we highlight open challenges for future research.

