Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Adolescent suicide is a public health crisis. School connectedness, a protective factor, may be especially important in low-income rural schools, with fewer resources and higher rates of suicide as compared to urban schools. The purpose of this study was to explore teacher perceptions of safety and school connectedness in a low-income, rural middle school, and implications for collaborative practice between school nurses and teachers. DESIGN AND SAMPLE: A qualitative secondary data analysis was used. Data were taken from transcripts from four focus groups comprised of middle school teachers (n = 20). MEASUREMENT: An inductive approach to content analysis was conducted using in vivo Coding and Venn diagrams.



RESULTS: Three themes were identified: (1) defiant and aggressive student behaviors were safety concerns, as teachers perceived they may be obscuring mental health needs; (2) teachers were sometimes placed in a position to assist students with safety management strategies; and (3) managing safety concerns was an obstacle to building connectedness, as reflected in safety and school connectedness.



CONCLUSION: Collaborative strategies between school nurses and teachers are essential to identify student behaviors that may be masking mental health needs. Strategies have the potential to enhance school connectedness and support student safety.

Language: en