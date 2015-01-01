SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chavis K. Policing (Oxford) 2021; 15(1): 425-439.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/police/paab004

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Law enforcement agencies have increasingly implemented a number of technological advances in the effort to help police prevent and investigate crime in the United States. After a spate of highly publicized police shootings, most of which resulted in the death unarmed Black people, many local law enforcement agencies either expanded police body-worn camera programmes or newly implemented them. The recent deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hand of police, and the ensuing protests during the spring and summer of 2020, have only amplified the concerns for greater police accountability. Supporters argued that the cameras served the twin goals of police accountability and public safety. Similarly, many police departments are also utilizing predictive policing software which supporters claimed could predict crime better than human criminal analysts. Gunshot detection software, which can triangulate sound, has become more prevalent. Moreover, while many police departments have long used helicopter flyovers to...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print