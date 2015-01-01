Abstract

Law enforcement agencies have increasingly implemented a number of technological advances in the effort to help police prevent and investigate crime in the United States. After a spate of highly publicized police shootings, most of which resulted in the death unarmed Black people, many local law enforcement agencies either expanded police body-worn camera programmes or newly implemented them. The recent deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hand of police, and the ensuing protests during the spring and summer of 2020, have only amplified the concerns for greater police accountability. Supporters argued that the cameras served the twin goals of police accountability and public safety. Similarly, many police departments are also utilizing predictive policing software which supporters claimed could predict crime better than human criminal analysts. Gunshot detection software, which can triangulate sound, has become more prevalent. Moreover, while many police departments have long used helicopter flyovers to...

