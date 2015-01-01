Abstract

The procedural justice approach to policing may be an effective method of reducing young driver noncompliance with traffic laws. We undertook a qualitative study in two Australian states (Queensland and Victoria) to explore how procedural justice operates when police interact with young drivers. Metropolitan and regional focus groups were conducted (n = 31, 45% male, 17-25 years), and transcripts coded against the four procedural justice elements: (a) neutrality, (b) respect, (c) voice, and (d) trust. Young drivers did not perceive neutral treatment; they felt targeted due to their provisional licence plate, their gender (male), and vehicle type. Despite this, young drivers reported their interactions with police to be respectful, they were allowed to present their point of view (voice), and that police officers and agencies could be trusted. This has implications for how the procedural justice framework is conceptualized and operationalized, for it to be an effective tool for policing young drivers.

Language: en