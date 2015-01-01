Abstract

One of the consequences of a rapidly developing 21st society is management of road traffic. Globally, road traffic collisions are among the most common incidents for which police are required to respond. The research presented in this article discusses an intervention strategy developed and applied by Abu Dhabi Police to reduce the impact of heavy vehicle driver violations and associated impact on collisions, deaths, and injuries in a period of 5 years up to and including April 2020. This article presents the findings from an impact evaluation of the Abu Dhabi Police Smart Traffic Centre Truck Permissions system that is supported by a complex multidimensional intelligent technology-based vehicle tracking system coupled with a driver violation penalty process. Analysis of data indicates a positive reduction rate in truck-caused accidents and resulting deaths and injuries during the post-intervention period. The research indicates effective policing strategies, which incorporate the affordances of smart technology have the potential to continuously improve road traffic management and by association the impact on the humanitarian and economic sustainability of a community and nation.

