Marraccini ME, Pittleman C. Sch. Psychol. Rev. 2022; 51(3): 370-385.
(Copyright © 2022, National Association of School Psychologists)
Adolescent hospitalizations for suicide-related behaviors have increased in recent years, with the highest rates occurring during the academic school year. Schools are a primary environment that adolescents return to following hospitalization, making them an important context for understanding recovery following a suicidal crisis. Although previous research highlights provider perceptions for improving this transition, limited research has focused on adolescent views. This qualitative study presents findings from interviews with 19 adolescents previously hospitalized for a suicide-related crisis.
Language: en
community-school collaboration; mental health services; prevention; qualitative methods; school adjustment; suicide; Tyler Renshaw