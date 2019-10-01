Abstract

The paper focuses on the fuel transport optimization network for the Total Erg Oil Company to the distribution points sited in a zone near Rome, in Italy. The numerical method is based on a capacitated vehicle itinerary issue for time intervals, considering various heuristic procedures. The fixed and time-dependent travel times are considered. Compared to the standard operational costs, a multivariable objective function is developed that considers: (1) the risk associated with an incidental event involving a fuel tank; (2) that not all the roads are suitable for heavy vehicles transporting fuel products. These two additional terms permit to better quantify the costs for the operator, since it is assumed that roads with higher number of accidents or with not suitable infrastructure conditions have also higher probability of making the fuel tank experiences at least a delay during the day.



RESULTS show that a proper vehicle routes design on our multivariable objective function allows economizing about 40 km daily respect to a benchmark. The fuel company can also consider the itinerary design, modifying the weights used with the aim to comprise the additional variables with respect to the standard operational costs, thus assuring a higher safety route planning.

Language: en