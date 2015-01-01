Abstract

It is well known that the choice of travel mode decision is highly influenced by users' perceptions of those travel modes. However, habitual behavior also acts as the primary determinant of mode choice, either complementary or as a substitute for perception factors. This study aimed to analyze how perception factors and habits influence cycling frequency among adolescents. The effect of socio-demographics (gender and age) and household characteristics (number of car and motorcycle ownerships and family members) on cycling frequency was also considered in this study. The analyses were based on 432 school students aged 13-18 years in Yogyakarta. The model results revealed two main determinants influencing the perceived disadvantages of cycling among adolescents. The first is related to the environment and constraints, and the second to cycling attitudes. However, the results revealed that rather than perceived disadvantages, habitual behaviors determine the cycling frequency for adolescents' school commute. With regards to respondents' characteristics and their households, boys and adolescents living in households with less car ownerships tend to cycle to school more often. Furthermore, attitude-related perceived disadvantages of cycling were affected by socio-demographic factors, such as age, gender, and number of cars and family members. However, only gender and car ownership substantially influenced the environment and constraints-related perceived disadvantages of cycling. Based on the findings of this study, policy recommendations were proposed to increase bicycle use for school trips among adolescents.

Language: en