Hansen L, Seter H, Tveit M. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2022; 14: e100611.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Digital traffic rules using geofencing can be communicated to Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) offering possibilities for both national and local authorities to regulate traffic in an efficient and environmentally sound manner. This real-traffic study provides novel results of attitudes towards being automatically regulated in low emission zones (LEZs) in Norway and Sweden. Drivers with updated software were surveyed about their experience with the functionality, and the acceptance of being regulated by such a system, and further compared to a scenario of geofenced speed zones (SZs).
Attitudes; Digital traffic rules; Geofencing; Low-emission zones; Regulation; Speed-zones