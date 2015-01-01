Abstract

Digital traffic rules using geofencing can be communicated to Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) offering possibilities for both national and local authorities to regulate traffic in an efficient and environmentally sound manner. This real-traffic study provides novel results of attitudes towards being automatically regulated in low emission zones (LEZs) in Norway and Sweden. Drivers with updated software were surveyed about their experience with the functionality, and the acceptance of being regulated by such a system, and further compared to a scenario of geofenced speed zones (SZs).



FINDINGS show the difference in attitudes between the two use cases - drivers are much more positive to LEZs than SZs. And further that those that had noticed the function were more positive than those that had not noticed the function. The study demonstrates the importance of experience with the technology in vehicles and how LEZ can be more compatible with existing values, while SZ can create feelings of infringement of freedom. The study is novel in that it focuses on attitudes to regulation. Voluntary use cases demonstrated in this study, show a promising example of adaptive policymaking and nudging that could help authorities mitigate uncertainties on the way towards a more efficient, safer and environmentally friendly transport system.

