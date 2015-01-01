|
Costa M, Félix R, Marques M, Moura F. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2022; 14: e100609.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
The 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak hit most countries and cities globally, dramatically impacting how people live during lockdown periods. Compulsorily, socioeconomic activities and mobility patterns changed while long-lasting structural changes might remain. Focusing on this very particular liminal event, this paper aims to present and analyze the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 virus lockdown on the behavior change of cyclists and previously non-cyclists in Lisbon, Portugal, knowing that no concomitant interventions occurred in the cycling environment during the period analyzed (e.g., pop-up interventions). From a 1-min questionnaire in 5 locations in Lisbon's existing cycling lanes, we aimed to collect (n = 493) revealed preferences on cycling frequency before and after the lockdown, which we used to calibrate a weighted multinomial logit model to analyze respondents' probability of increasing, maintaining, or decreasing their cycling frequency.
Behavior change; COVID-19; Cycling; Lisbon; Lockdown; Portugal; SARS-CoV-2 virus