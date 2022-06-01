Abstract

Taking a short midday nap has been associated with higher alertness and better cognitive task performance. Yet, the mechanisms associated with nap-dependent performance enhancement are unclear. The current study was conducted to explore the impact of physiological arousal during cognitive task and sleep architecture during a pre-task nap on post-nap behavioral outcomes. A within-subjects design (N = 18) was employed, in which participants either took a nap or remained awake for 40 min during the post-lunch period. The psychomotor vigilance test (PVT) and n-back task were administered to assess sustained attention and working memory, respectively, with each task including one block of easy trials and one block of difficult trials.



RESULTS showed that a short midday nap improved sustained attention but not working memory. In addition, a midday nap induced lower physiological arousal during the performance on both cognitive tasks, with relatively higher delta and lower beta activity. The relative power of theta and alpha were positively correlated with performance on the easy PVT, whereas the alpha power was negatively correlated with performance on the difficult PVT, and the theta power was negatively correlated with reaction speed in the n-back task regardless of the task difficulty. Meanwhile, the shorter total sleep time and longer time of wake after sleep onset were associated with the faster overall reaction speed in PVT easy trials. These findings suggested that both changes in physiological arousal and sleep variables might account for changes in task performance after a short midday nap.

Language: en