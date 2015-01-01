Abstract

BACKGROUND: Daily more than 3,000 children are injured or killed on the road, often along the school route. Road traffic crashes and resulting injuries are preventable. More can be done to reduce injuries and save lives. Traffic Conflict Techniques (TCTs) are simple methods of collecting observational data to evaluate the effectiveness of road safety interventions through counting and analyzing traffic conflicts. A TCT Toolkit was developed and piloted to analyze pedestrian-vehicle traffic conflicts in school zones in low- and middle-income countries.



METHODS: Three non-governmental organizations in Ghana, Vietnam, and Mexico applied three TCTs from the TCT Toolkit to collect traffic conflict data before (pre-intervention) and after (post-intervention) road safety intervention implementation. As the number of traffic conflicts was often less than 100, confidence intervals (CIs) based on gamma distributions were calculated for the traffic conflict rate. Using the calculated traffic conflict rate, the difference between pre- and post-intervention rates was assessed by determining overlap of the CIs. When CIs did not overlap, the difference was said to be statistically significant at the 0.05 level.



RESULTS: For each method, results indicated a decrease in traffic conflicts between pre- and post-intervention data collection periods. Pre- and post-intervention traffic conflict rates with non-overlapping CIs demonstrated the results were statistically significant, providing evidence that the road safety interventions were effective.



CONCLUSIONS: TCTs are relatively low-cost and simple techniques that provide an opportunity to base road safety improvement decisions on real-world data. TCTs are effective in objectively evaluating road safety interventions and can help decision-makers evaluate strategies for improving road safety, preventing injuries and saving lives.



