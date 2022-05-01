SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Al Attar WSA, Khaledi EH, Bakhsh JM, Faude O, Ghulam H, Sanders RH. J. Physiother. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Australian Physiotherapy Association)

10.1016/j.jphys.2022.05.019

35753965

QUESTION: What is the effect of injury prevention programs that include balance training exercises on the incidence of ankle injuries among soccer players?

DESIGN: Systematic review of randomised trials with meta-analysis.

PARTICIPANTS: Soccer players of any age, sex or competition level.

INTERVENTIONS: The experimental intervention was an injury prevention program that included balance training exercises. The control intervention was the soccer team's usual warm-up program.

OUTCOME MEASURES: Exposure-based ankle injury rates.

RESULTS: Nine articles met the inclusion criteria. The pooled results of injury prevention programs that included balance training exercises among 4,959 soccer players showed a 36% reduction in ankle injury per 1,000 hours of exposure compared to the control group with an injury risk ratio (IRR) of 0.64 (95% CI 0.54 to 0.77). The pooled results of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) injury prevention programs caused a 37% reduction in ankle injury (IRR 0.63, 95% CI 0.48 to 0.84) and balance-training exercises alone cause a 42% reduction in ankle injury (IRR 0.58, 95% CI 0.41 to 0.84).

CONCLUSIONS: This meta-analysis demonstrates that balance exercises alone or as part of an injury prevention program decrease the risk of ankle injuries.

PROSPERO CRD42017054450.


Sports injury; Ankle injury; Balance exercises; FIFA; Injury prevention programs; Soccer

