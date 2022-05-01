|
QUESTIONS: In people who have had a stroke, how comparable are the effects of home-based exercises with those of equivalent centre-based exercises for improving walking speed, balance, mobility and participation? Is the comparability of the effects of these two types of exercise maintained beyond the intervention period? DESIGN: Systematic review of randomised controlled trials. SEARCH STRATEGY: Searches were conducted on MEDLINE, AMED, EMBASE, Cochrane, PsycINFO and PEDro databases, without date or language restrictions. PARTICIPANTS: Participants in the reviewed studies were ambulatory adults at any time after stroke. INTERVENTIONS: The experimental intervention consisted of home-based exercises, which was compared with equivalent doses of centre-based exercises. OUTCOME MEASURES: Walking speed, balance, mobility and participation. DATA ANALYSIS: The quality of included trials was assessed using the PEDro scores. Outcome data were extracted from the eligible trials and combined in random-effects meta-analyses. The quality of evidence was determined according to the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) system.
Mobility; Rehabilitation; Stroke; Gait; Balance