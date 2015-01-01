|
Tatli A, Bocu E, Filik T, Karakoc TH. Aircr. Eng. Aerosp. Tech. 2022; 94(7): 1109-1116.
PURPOSE The purpose of this study is to determine the meteorological events that affect flight training to make the training flight more efficient in a flight training organization (FTO) and to examine the effects of these events on FTO.
Airworthiness; Flight safety; Flight training organization; Meteorology; Pilotage