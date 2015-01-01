SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ramírez-Hurtado C, Guijarro BM. Pedagogika 2021; 143(3): 135-156.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Vytautas Magnus University, Education Academy)

DOI

10.15823/p.2021.143.7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study analyses the influence of the bullying prevention campaign "Se Buscan Valientes" which, based on a song produced by a well-known rapper, invited schools throughout Spain to create videos and upload them to YouTube. We analysed the comment threads generated by the videos and conducted interviews with eight teachers who promoted participation in the campaign. The results reveal the beneficial effects of the arts as a tool to combat bullying.


Language: en

Keywords

multimedia content

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print