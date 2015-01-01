Abstract

The article problematizes two universal problems in modern schools - peer violence and experiencing boredom in the classroom, and their interconnectedness. The results of research conducted among 604 students with an average age of 13.9 years show that these are relatively common among adolescents and that academic boredom is a significant predictor of victimization and the commission of traditional and electronic peer violence, which should be taken into account when creating prevention programs.

