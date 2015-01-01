|
Citation
|
Purnomo EN, Supriyanto A, Mustiningsih, Dami ZA. Pedagogika 2021; 141(1): 5-25.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Vytautas Magnus University, Education Academy)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The research aimed to explore the types of effective principal leadership styles in crisis management at school. Data analysis using structural equation modeling. The results showed that transformational leadership had a strong positive effect on crisis management, charismatic leadership and transactional leadership had a positive but weak effect on crisis management. In contrast, entrepreneurial leadership had a negative but weak effect on crisis management.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
transactional leadership and crisis management