Viršilaitė R, Bukšnytė-Marmienė L. Pedagogika 2021; 141(1): 230-251.
(Copyright © 2021, Vytautas Magnus University, Education Academy)
Parents' divorce is a phenomenon affecting the further psychosocial functioning of children. It is established that the divorce consequences on children are long-term: adults who have experienced parents' divorce in childhood are characterized by poorer mental health, also they are having clearer emotional and behavioral difficulties. Researchers argue that not the divorce fact itself is the most important in assessing the consequences for children but rather the circumstances of parents' divorce. After analysing the most detrimental divorces' circumstances this study focuses on the child's negative feelings, experienced during the divorce, the intensity of parents' conflicts, the child's involvement in conflicts, and negative changes afterwards.
Language: en
circumstances of divorce