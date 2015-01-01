|
Citation
|
Saeidnia H, Babamiri M, Esmaeili R, Valipour F, Pourtaghi G. J. Mil. Med. 2021; 23(8): 684-692.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Baghiyatollah(A.S.) University of Medical Sciences Military Medicine Research Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background and Aim: Exposure to hand-arm vibration is a common physical harmful factor. Floating jobs and working in small boats are among the jobs that people are always exposed to a high level of vibration and noise. Therefore, this study was conducted to investigate the effects caused by vibration on the drivers of military speedboats.
Language: en