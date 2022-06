Abstract

Background and Aim: This study aimed to survey the role of mediating disconnection/rejection schemas and difficulty in emotion regulation related with childhood maltreatment and marital satisfaction.



Methods: In a descriptive correlational study, 300 married employees of Baqiyatallah hospital (150 males, 150 females) were selected according to accessibility sampling. All participants were asked to complete Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), Difficulty in Emotion Regulation Scale (DERS), Young Schema Questionnaire (YSQ-SF) and ENRICH's marital satisfaction questionnaire. Data were analysed by SPSS 16 and LISSREL 8.5.



Results: The result showed that there was a significant negative correlation between childhood maltreatment (r=-0.40), difficulty in emotion regulation (r=-0.32), disconnection/rejection schemas (r=-0.-47) and marital satisfaction (P<0.05). In addition, the result showed that the proposed model has an acceptable fit.



Conclusion: Childhood maltreatment is, directly and indirectly, related to marital satisfaction through early maladaptive schemas.

